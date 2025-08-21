Most of village of Tolstoy in Donetsk region has been brought back under control of AFU, - OSGT "Dnipro". VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade have brought most of the village of Tovste (Tolstoy), Donetsk region, back under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
This was reported by the OSGT "Dnipro", Censor.NET informs.
"Thanks to the courage and professionalism of infantry units, UAV pilots and artillery crews, we managed to achieve this result," they noted.
