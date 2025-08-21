Drones, firing positions, troops, vehicles and even moped hit by 46th Air Assault Brigade. VIDEO

Camouflaged drones, enemy firing positions with troops, and Russian equipment were destroyed by soldiers of the 46th Separate Airmobile Podillia Brigade.

A video released by the brigade on its Telegram channel shows Ukrainian defenders striking occupiers, their artillery, vehicles, and even a moped, Censor.NET reported.

The soldiers of the Podillia Airmobile Brigade continue to systematically inflict heavy losses on the enemy within their area of responsibility.

"Where the enemy tries to advance — we strike precisely. Where they are only planning actions — our response already awaits them. This is how the 46th Air Assault Brigade works. We leave no chance for those who came to us with war," the post under the video reads.

Watch more: Donbas Battalion fighters destroy Russian positions near Chasiv Yar: "Surrender if you want to live". VIDEO