Ukrainian drones of 47th SMB "Magura" drive occupiers out of ruined buildings in Kursk region and take them out along with their equipment. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing pilots of the STRIX UAV unit from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) Magura eliminating Russian troops in Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows occupiers hiding in administrative buildings they had previously destroyed, in civilian houses, in dugouts near tree lines, and attempting to move in civilian vehicles. Ukrainian FPV drones struck the invaders even in the most remote locations.

"Each launch of our FPV drones means another Russian infantry group eliminated and the enemy’s plans to reinforce the Northern Slobozhanskyi front disrupted," Ukrainian defenders said, adding that STRIX pilots will continue to do this 24/7. Until victory.

Watch more: 95th Air Assault Brigade drones eliminate several groups of Russian troops and smash occupiers’ positions. VIDEO

