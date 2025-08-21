57th SMIB shows devastation and death in Vovchansk. Drone FOOTAGE

This is what Vovchansk looks like today: only ruins remain of the city, not a single building has survived intact, while Russian forces still dream of capturing it and carry out almost daily but unsuccessful assaults. Footage released by the ARES artillery reconnaissance battery of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (SMIB) shows destroyed buildings and burned-out vehicles. There are no civilians left in the city, Censor.NET reported.

"There on the ground and in the basements, Russian troops are awaited and killed by our infantry. In the skies, our drones are on watch. Vovchansk is scarred, but unbroken," the caption to the video reads.

Watch more: Enemy continues attempts to breach our defense, suffering heavy losses – Syrskyi. VIDEO