Occupiers left without equipment, communications or chance to hide thanks to drone operators of "Skala" SAR. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment (SAR) "Skala" destroyed a UAZ "Bukhanka," a civilian car, a quad bike with trailer, a motorcycle, a Russian Orlan-10 UAV, a Shahed drone, a radio antenna, a Starlink terminal, and enemy weapons. The video of the Ukrainian FPV drones was posted on the telegram channel.

The defenders are currently defending the border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, Censor.NET reports.

According to the soldiers, thanks to their drones and the skill of their operators, the enemy was left without equipment, communications, or a chance to hide.

