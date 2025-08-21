Border guards detain two men in fins attempting to enter Moldova. VIDEO
In Vinnytsia region, border guards from the Mohyliv-Podilskyi detachment detained two men who tried to swim across the state border.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.
The two local residents, aged 37 and 32, bypassed checkpoints and headed to the Dniester River. They entered the water, hoping that fins and dry bags with their belongings would help them on the journey. Instead of reaching Moldova as intended, they were intercepted by a border patrol.
The violators were taken to land and administrative reports were drawn up under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences.
