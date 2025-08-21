Russian mother curses son for fleeing conscription abroad, advices him "don’t be coward". VIDEO
A Russian woman curses her son for refusing to serve in Putin’s army and leaving the country.
As reported by Censor.NET, a video has surfaced online in which the mother calls her son a traitor, a "b****," and a coward.
In the footage, the woman tells him to "take a risk and join the Russian army," and says that if he doesn’t, "he will be a coward."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password