Occupiers’ equipment and positions in flames: STRIX strike UAV company drone operators destroy 10 targets. VIDEO

Drone reconnaissance pilots of the Main Operational and Investigative Department, together with the STRIX strike UAV company of the 4th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service, operating as part of the Defense Forces, destroyed 10 targets in the Southern Slobozhanske direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, footage of the drone operators’ work was published on the Telegram channel of the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group.

Thanks to FPV drones, five enemy vehicles, one shelter, and four UAV launch positions were taken out.

Precision and professionalism — every flight delivers another strike against the invaders.

