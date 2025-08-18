Border guards in Vovchansk direction eliminated Russian invader who pretended to be dead. VIDEO

In the Vovchansk direction, border guards of the Forpost eliminated a Russian invader using a drone. To escape, he pretended to be dead, but the Ukrainian military tracked the occupier's every move and attacked him.

The corresponding video was published on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

