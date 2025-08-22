Omega on frontline: mopping-up operation, evacuation and greetings from front. VIDEO
Fighters of the Devil’s Team Officer unit of the National Guard of Ukraine’s Omega Special Purpose Center are conducting clearing operations on the Toretsk front, Censor.NET reports. Ukrainian defenders are operating in difficult conditions — among urban buildings and wooded areas — while demonstrating high combat skills. Footage shows the evacuation of wounded soldiers, highlighting the coordinated work of medics and comrades-in-arms.
The Ukrainian military continue to strike enemy positions while maintaining control of the situation. At the end of the video, one soldier sends a warm message home: "Mom, I’m wearing my hat, don’t worry."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password