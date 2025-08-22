ENG
Omega on frontline: mopping-up operation, evacuation and greetings from front. VIDEO

Fighters of the Devil’s Team Officer unit of the National Guard of Ukraine’s Omega Special Purpose Center are conducting clearing operations on the Toretsk front, Censor.NET reports. Ukrainian defenders are operating in difficult conditions — among urban buildings and wooded areas — while demonstrating high combat skills. Footage shows the evacuation of wounded soldiers, highlighting the coordinated work of medics and comrades-in-arms.

The Ukrainian military continue to strike enemy positions while maintaining control of the situation. At the end of the video, one soldier sends a warm message home: "Mom, I’m wearing my hat, don’t worry."

