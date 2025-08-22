Ukrainian drone directs fire on Russian howitzer camouflaged in hut of branches. VIDEO
Servicemen of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Chornyi Lis" continue their effective work on the frontline. An aerial reconnaissance unit detected an enemy howitzer that had been camouflaged inside a hut covered with branches, Censor.NET reports.
According to a video posted on the telegram channel of the Dnipro OSGT, the target was successfully destroyed after precise adjustment of artillery fire. The howitzer’s crew was eliminated along with the weapon.
The operation was carried out swiftly, in a coordinated manner and with high accuracy. The Chornyi Lis brigade continues to inflict losses on the enemy and strengthen Ukraine’s defenses.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password