Servicemen of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Chornyi Lis" continue their effective work on the frontline. An aerial reconnaissance unit detected an enemy howitzer that had been camouflaged inside a hut covered with branches, Censor.NET reports.

According to a video posted on the telegram channel of the Dnipro OSGT, the target was successfully destroyed after precise adjustment of artillery fire. The howitzer’s crew was eliminated along with the weapon.

The operation was carried out swiftly, in a coordinated manner and with high accuracy. The Chornyi Lis brigade continues to inflict losses on the enemy and strengthen Ukraine’s defenses.

