A video circulating online shows one Russian soldier brutally beating another — first with a stick, then with a belt. Reports say the victim had tried to avoid taking part in combat but was "persuaded" by force.

This is the reality for many Russian troops, who are compelled to serve not by conviction but by fear, Censor.NET reports. Such scenes are being increasingly documented among Russian conscripts, who are thrown into "meat grinder" assaults without training. It is yet another troubling sign of moral decay and brutality within Russia’s army.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche

