8 518 45
Russian commander conducts ’combat coordination’ of small assault group: "So, what, you f#ckers, gonna defend Motherland? Show your f#cing face! Why don’t you want to go on assault?". VIDEO
A video has surfaced online showing a Russian commander beating his subordinates, forcing them to launch a "meat assault to defend the motherland."
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows three occupiers lined up in front of the commander. He strikes them and hurls obscenities at them.
Warning: Foul language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password