Russian commander conducts ’combat coordination’ of small assault group: "So, what, you f#ckers, gonna defend Motherland? Show your f#cing face! Why don’t you want to go on assault?". VIDEO

A video has surfaced online showing a Russian commander beating his subordinates, forcing them to launch a "meat assault to defend the motherland."

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows three occupiers lined up in front of the commander. He strikes them and hurls obscenities at them.

Warning: Foul language!

