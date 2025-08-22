The "Bratstvo" unit of the "Timur Special Detachment" of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU), together with the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), carried out a successful operation in the Donetsk region. During the assault, more than 90 occupiers were killed and another five taken prisoner, Censor.NET reports.

Footage released by the DIU Telegram channel shows the unit in action under real combat conditions. During the operation, several groups of so-called "flag bearers"—Russian troops attempting to stage fake "victories" for photographs—were detected and neutralized. All of them were either killed or captured. The captured occupiers thanked Ukrainian forces for sparing their lives.

The "Bratstvo" unit continues to carry out missions to contain the enemy in the most difficult sectors of the front. In total, the unit’s FPV drones and bomber UAVs have conducted over 400 combat sorties, supporting ground forces. Thanks to these precise strikes, the Defence Forces managed to stabilize logistics and halt the enemy’s advance toward Dnipropetrovsk region.

