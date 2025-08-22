ENG
Chasiv Yar: eight occupiers got their tickets punched by 24th SMB drone operators. VIDEO

Fierce fighting continues in the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region. Soldiers of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after King Danylo eliminated eight occupiers who had treacherously come to Ukrainian soil to kill civilians.

As Censor.NET notes, Ukrainian defenders employed strike drones that precisely hit enemy positions. The video shows the eliminated invaders — the result of a decisive response by our troops.

elimination (5645) Donetsk region (4331) 24th separate mechanized brigade (86) drones (2701) Chasiv Yar (236) Bakhmutskyy district (389)
