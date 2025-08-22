Ten occupiers, EW system, ammo depot and howitzer taken out: Ukrainian border guards destroy enemy positions in thickets. VIDEO

Pilots of the Border Guard’s Phoenix unit are conducting combat operations in Kharkiv region. As Censor.NET reports, their reconnaissance-strike missions have identified and hit a Russian electronic warfare system "Peroyed," a field ammunition depot, a D-30 howitzer, and eliminated about ten enemy soldiers.

Ukrainian forces used FPV drones for precision strikes against Russian targets, including individual troops moving across open terrain.

They also detected and neutralized artillery weapons camouflaged in wooded areas.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,073,530 people (+830 per day), 11,120 tanks, 31,789 artillery systems, 23,157 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS