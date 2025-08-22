Off with his head: drone takes out occupier hiding in bushes. VIDEO

FPV drone operators from the Incognito Group battalion carried out a precision operation against a Russian occupier who tried to hide in nearby bushes.

With precise piloting, the drone struck the target squarely. The strike was fatal, the enemy combatant was killed instantly. The video captures the moment of impact, serving as further evidence of the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones, Censor.NET reports.

The battalion continues to successfully take out enemy forces on the front line.

