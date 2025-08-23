Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Flag Day: People in temporarily occupied territories cherish it because they know that we will not give our land to occupiers. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of the Flag of Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today is an important day - the day of one of our strongest emotions - the feeling you get when you are at home or when you recognise your own and yours. And wherever you are in the world, whatever country you come to, when you see the Ukrainian flag, you realise that you may not know people personally, but they are definitely familiar hearts.



This flag is a sense of salvation for the people we are bringing back from Russian captivity. When they see the Ukrainian colours, they understand that the evil is over. This flag is a goal and a dream for many of our people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. And they cherish this flag, they cherish it because they know that we will not give our land to the occupier," the statement said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the Ukrainian flag symbolises the most precious thing for hundreds of thousands of our soldiers - men and women from all over Ukraine who defend not only a particular direction.

"Not only Vovchansk or Dobropillia, but our entire Ukraine, and risking their lives, they are fighting for the right to life for our entire state.



And let everyone who has made their own contribution to this strength of Ukrainian colours hear these words today. And these words are primarily words of gratitude. It is absolutely deserved.



Long live Ukraine! May our blue and yellow flag always be proud! Happy Flag Day, dear Ukrainians! Glory to Ukraine!" the President added.