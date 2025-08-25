Norwegian Prime Minister Støre arrives in Kyiv. VIDEO

On Monday, 25 August, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre arrived in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Norwegian president.

"A full-scale war is ongoing in Europe. Over the past six months, Russia has intensified its drone and missile attacks against Ukraine. At this critical time for Ukraine, it is important to reaffirm our continued support for Ukraine as it fights to defend itself. Norway is also supporting President Trump’s initiative to launch a peace process and the efforts to establish security guarantees. We must keep up and increase the pressure on Russia," the statement said.

It is noted that in Kyiv, Støre will hold political meetings, in particular, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

