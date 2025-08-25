1 179 0
Soldiers of 60th SMB tracked down occupiers at night and eliminated them with accurate ammunition drops. VIDEO
The "Vidarr" unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 60th separate mechanised brigade of the Inhulets Brigade was engaged in a night hunt for the occupiers. The soldiers eliminated many of the Russian invaders with accurate ammunition drops.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's telegram channel.
