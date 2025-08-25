Artillerymen of 44th Brigade destroyed Russian MLRS, three "Giatsint-B" howitzers and ammunition for them. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol struck at the positions of the occupiers.

The video was posted on the brigade's Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

The defenders destroyed a Type-75 MLRS, three 2A36 "Giatsint-B" howitzers and ammunition.

Watch more: Soldiers of 44th SAB destroyed enemy equipment, artillery systems, and field ammunition depot. VIDEO