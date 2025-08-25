Artillerymen of 44th Brigade destroyed Russian MLRS, three "Giatsint-B" howitzers and ammunition for them. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol struck at the positions of the occupiers.
The video was posted on the brigade's Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.
The defenders destroyed a Type-75 MLRS, three 2A36 "Giatsint-B" howitzers and ammunition.
