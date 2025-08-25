Man in Pokrovsk single-handedly stops Russian drone and removes its munition. VIDEO

In frontline Pokrovsk, a local resident became an unexpected hero of the day after single-handedly disabling a Russian kamikaze drone that had tangled in fiber-optic lines. His actions were captured on video, which quickly spread across social media, sparking admiration and debate, Censor.NET reports.

The man had no special equipment or weapons but reacted swiftly: he stopped the drone on his own and even detached the munition strapped to it. Moments later, the UAV began to emit smoke and likely caught fire.

Ukrainian military officials stressed that such bravery is striking but extremely dangerous — and should not be imitated.

