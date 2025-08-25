ENG
Ukrainian drones turn Pokrovsk direction into trap for occupiers – Rubizh Brigade eliminates enemy. VIDEO

The Pokrovsk sector, which remains the most active part of the front, continues to showcase the precise work of Ukrainian strike FPV drones.

Censor.NET reports that a video released by drone operators of the 4th Battalion "Syla Svobody" (Power of Freedom) of the National Guard’s "Rubizh" Brigade captures the elimination of Russian occupiers along with their equipment.

The footage shows Ukrainian fighters methodically pushing the enemy out of positions, using modern technology and combat skills. FPV drones have become a real nightmare for the invaders, delivering precise strikes, causing minimal losses among Ukrainian forces, and inflicting maximum casualties on the enemy.

