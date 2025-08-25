244 1
Border guards destroyed 8 vehicles, UAV launch site and 4 Russian shelters in South-Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO
Aerial reconnaissance operators of the STRIX strike UAV company from the 4th Border Detachment carried out nine accurate FPV drone strikes in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction.
Censor.NET reports that the fighters destroyed eight vehicles, a UAV launch position, and four enemy shelters.
