Border guards destroyed 8 vehicles, UAV launch site and 4 Russian shelters in South-Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance operators of the STRIX strike UAV company from the 4th Border Detachment carried out nine accurate FPV drone strikes in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction.

Censor.NET reports that the fighters destroyed eight vehicles, a UAV launch position, and four enemy shelters.

Soldiers of 60th SMB tracked down occupiers at night and eliminated them with accurate ammunition drops.

