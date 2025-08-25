Target found, strike delivered - "Madyar’s Birds" tally Russian occupiers killed near Pokrovsk. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk sector of the Donetsk region, the 414th UAV Brigade "Madyar's Birds" continues to record successful strikes on Russian forces, turning each sortie into a precise operation.
Censor.NET reports that a video shows one of the FPV drone operators demonstrating remarkable skill: the drone speeds toward its target as Russian troops scatter in panic, hiding behind trees. Even those who tried to lie low in the grass, like the "worm" caught in one of the fragments, could not escape a meeting with our UAV. The "Madyar's Birds" are not simply flying — they are keeping score, where every hit has its price.
