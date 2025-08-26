Ukrainian defenders have released a video of a combat operation in which American M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles effectively destroying Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was published on the pages of the fighters of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The post states that the road in the Donetsk region is under the control of Ukrainian defenders, and Bradley systematically "mows down" the landings where enemy forces are stationed. The video also shows two armoured vehicles moving through a destroyed village affected by Russian aggression.

The vehicles are firing heavy fire from M242 Bushmaster automatic guns, destroying enemy infantry hiding in the bushes along the road.

The operation demonstrates the coordinated actions of Ukrainian stormtroopers and the effectiveness of Western equipment on the battlefield. Such actions help to stabilise the situation in the frontline and prevent the enemy from advancing. The 225th SAR continues to perform combat missions, holding defence in difficult areas.

