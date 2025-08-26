ENG
Occupiers train pilots by dropping grenade on civilian walking his dog in Kherson region. VIDEO

The Russian invaders continue to terrorise random local residents of the Kherson region, having fun and dropping grenades on them from drones.

In the video, the occupation forces are training their pilots, trying to kill a man walking his Labrador with a drone drop. After being wounded, the man continues to lead the dog in a state of shock, which was also hit by the debris, Censor.NET reports.

"It's amazing, but maniacs from Russia are not shy at all about posting such footage on the Web, putting idiotic music on it," the publication added.

Watch more: In Kherson, occupiers organising safaris targeting people and animals. VIDEO

