In Kherson, occupiers organising safaris targeting people and animals. VIDEO

Russian troops continue to attack civilians in the Kherson region, using drones to drop explosives. According to Censor.NET, the occupiers are not just killing - they are documenting their crimes, turning terror into a show.

One of the videos shows an attack on a man walking his dog. Both were injured by shrapnel. The man is in a state of shock, and so is the dog. The occupiers call this footage "training for UAV operators" and post it online with music as if it were entertainment.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, over the past week alone, Russians have used almost 2,000 drones to strike communities in the region.

