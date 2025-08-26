1 317 2
National Guard soldiers destroyed Russian artillery and ammunition depots in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Spartan Brigade destroyed Russian guns and ammunition depots in the Pokrovsk direction.
They posted a video of their combat work on their channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The disguise did not help: the Russian equipment was disabled, and a good fire show was made from the ammunition depots," the defenders said.
