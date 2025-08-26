ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10785 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 317 2

National Guard soldiers destroyed Russian artillery and ammunition depots in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Spartan Brigade destroyed Russian guns and ammunition depots in the Pokrovsk direction.

They posted a video of their combat work on their channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The disguise did not help: the Russian equipment was disabled, and a good fire show was made from the ammunition depots," the defenders said.

Watch more: Occupiers train pilots by dropping grenade on civilian walking his dog in Kherson region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9853) elimination (5666) National Guard (560)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 