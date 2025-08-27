"Azov" prepares recruits for assaults: teaches them to destroy enemy in the trenches. VIDEO

The 12th "Azov" Special Forces Brigade is undergoing a combat training course for new recruits. The instructors, who have extensive combat experience in assault operations, are teaching the skills of clearing enemy positions, Censor.NET reports.

For the military, this is a critical element of training, as Ukrainian forces regularly face the need to storm enemy fortified areas at the front. During the training, recruits practice entering positions, moving in the trenches, covering their comrades and destroying the enemy. Special attention is paid to moral readiness for combat.

The training takes place in conditions as close to combat as possible, which allows them to adapt to the realities of the front line.

