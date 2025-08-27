Russian soldier wounded by jet stream while firing RPG in Lyman direction. VIDEO

On one section of the front line, a Russian soldier was wounded due to his own carelessness. He fired a shot from an RPG, shouldering it. As a result, he sent himself to the "300" category.

The incident was recorded by the 115th Separate Mechanised Brigade attached to the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

