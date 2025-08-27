DIU’s Special forces of MoD destroyed enemy manpower, armoured vehicles, transport, UAVs, and Russian fortifications. VIDEO

The active action units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine are inflicting losses on Russian troops on the frontline around the clock.

A video of their work against the occupiers was published on the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's page, Censor.NET reports.

The new video shows footage of the combat work of special forces in the Lyman and Zaporizhzhia directions. In particular, it shows the destruction of enemy manpower, armoured vehicles, transport, drones and fortifications of the Russian army.

