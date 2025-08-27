ENG
Border guards destroyed cannon, mortar, large-calibre machine gun, two vehicles and Russian communication systems. VIDEO

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the 1st Donetsk Border Guard Detachment is destroying the occupiers' vehicles, firepower, and technical equipment.

The footage of combat operations was posted by the OTG "Kharkiv" on its social media, Censor.NET reports.

Reconnaissance and strike groups of UAV operators of the Gart Brigade continue to detect and destroy weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupation forces near Vovchansk. Border guards have been hit:

  • a cannon
  • mortar;
  • a large-calibre machine gun;
  • two vehicles;
  • elements of the occupiers' drone communication and control system.

