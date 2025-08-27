320 0
Ukrainian defenders destroyed shelters and three enemy positions in North Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO
Border guards operating FPV drones of the "Steel Frontier" destroyed a hideout and 3 enemy positions in the North-Slobozhanskyi direction.
This is reported by the State Border Guard Service on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
