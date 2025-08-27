Occupiers blow themselves up after Ukrainian drone strike — only helmet left. VIDEO

In the Vovchansk direction, cameras of the 4th Battalion of the National Guard’s "Rubizh" Freedom Forces recorded two Russian soldiers attempting to hide from a Ukrainian drone under a tree.

According to Censor.NET, after a munition was dropped, instead of fleeing or offering any resistance, the soldiers chose their "heroic" way out — blowing themselves up with a single grenade. As a result, only a helmet was left of the invaders. "The Russian army as it is," the post under the video reads.

