Snipers of 144th SOF Center repel Russian artillery, drone and infantry attack on Zaporizhzhia axis. VIDEO
On the Zaporizhzhia axis, snipers of the 144th Special Operations Forces Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled a Russian attack. According to the SOF Telegram channel, the enemy used artillery, drones, and infantry, breaking through the defenses of an adjacent unit and penetrating Ukrainian positions.
In response, Ukrainian special forces engaged in close combat, using grenades, assault rifles, and machine guns, Censor.NET reports. Thanks to coordinated actions, the assault was halted and positions were restored. The unit continues to carry out combat missions in its area of responsibility.
