Captured Msta self-propelled artillery system fires on Russian forces, destroys their positions near Kreminna. VIDEO
During the counteroffensive on the Kharkiv axis, servicemen of the 25th Sicheslav Brigade captured a Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system, Censor.NET reports.
According to the Sicheslav Brigade, the captured equipment was restored by their own forces after carefully studying its design, and within a month and a half it was back in action near Kreminna. The Msta-S is now being used against its former owners — striking Russian fortifications and equipment.
