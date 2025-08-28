ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9094 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 700 0

Ukrainian defenders attacked field ammunition depots for FPV drones and destroyed Russian shelters. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, border guards and aerial reconnaissance officers destroyed field stocks of ammunition for enemy FPV drones and eliminated the occupiers' hideouts.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on its telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed four enemy "loaves", truck with ammunition and vehicle for transporting cannon. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9868) State Border Patrol (1261) elimination (5690) Zaporizka region (1424)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 