1 700 0
Ukrainian defenders attacked field ammunition depots for FPV drones and destroyed Russian shelters. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, border guards and aerial reconnaissance officers destroyed field stocks of ammunition for enemy FPV drones and eliminated the occupiers' hideouts.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on its telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password