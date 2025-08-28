Soldiers of 60th SMB eliminate two Russian invaders moving across field toward our positions. VIDEO 18+

FPV drone operators of the Vidarr Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 60th Inhulets Mechanized Brigade spotted and eliminated a pair of Russian invaders moving across a field toward our positions.

The video of the combat operation was posted on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers were carrying ammunition and did not even attempt to hide from our pilots.

"We quickly made it clear this would be their last walk. We quickly made it clear this would be their last walk. It was the most ruthless elimination of enemy manpower," the brigade commented on the video.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

