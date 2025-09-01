Kamikaze drone operator eliminated occupier who was hiding under bridge in "pocket". VIDEO

A UAV operator from the Dyke Pole Brigade hunted down a Russian assault trooper who had set up cover under a bridge, hoping to remain undetected.

The video of the capture was posted by the 17th Army Corps on its telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As you can see in the footage, our pilot had to risk a drone to get the occupier.

"We struck the occupier! Incredible skill and a genuine reaction from our FPV operator. The Russian assault trooper hid under a bridge ‘pocket.’ The drone had to be flown almost at water level, the risk was huge, but the fighter of the 128th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade Dyke Pole carried out the mission flawlessly. A master class from a defender of Ukraine," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Soldiers of 5th SAB struck occupiers’ positions: fighters eliminated enemy infantry, dugouts and shelters. VIDEO