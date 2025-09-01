Ukrainian forces reduce to rubble buildings with Russian occupiers inside. VIDEO

Units of the Third Army Corps, together with the unmanned systems battalion of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, continue to deliver precision strikes on the occupiers’ positions.

A video posted online shows the destruction of buildings where Russian troops were hiding. Strike UAV operators precisely demolish the shelters with the enemy infantry inside. "We’re burying the occupiers under the rubble," the post reads. Strike drones continue operating in designated sectors of the front, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: 93rd SMB fighters destroy bridge and occupiers’ shelter using ground drone. VIDEO