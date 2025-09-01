Repelling large-scale enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Ivan Franko Group successfully repelled a large-scale Russian assault on the positions of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavria Brigade. The fighting took place near Prohres-Malynivka in Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses, Censor.NET reports.

Ukrainian troops noted that, to reinforce the offensive in this sector, Russian command redeployed the 155th Marine Brigade from Kursk region. As a result of the battle, at least seven armored vehicles were destroyed, some of them by HIMARS strikes. At least half of an enemy company’s personnel was also eliminated. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions, preventing the occupiers from consolidating.

