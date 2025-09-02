ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9955 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 437 5

Magyar’s Birds tracked down Russian invader hiding among bushes and trees and eliminated him. VIDEO

Fighters from the 414th UAV Brigade Magyar's Birds eliminate a Russian invader in the Pokrovsk direction of the front.

The drone's operator had been patiently tracking a Russian soldier from an "ultra-small assault group" for a long time, and UAV maneuvered around bushes and trees before striking the occupier "in ostrich pose," Censor.NET reported.

Watch more: Since beginning of 2024, Ukrainian defenders have hit 2,500 enemy howitzers and cannons. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9895) liquidation (2722) 414 Magyar Birds (32)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 