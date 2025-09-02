Fighters from the 414th UAV Brigade Magyar's Birds eliminate a Russian invader in the Pokrovsk direction of the front.

The drone's operator had been patiently tracking a Russian soldier from an "ultra-small assault group" for a long time, and UAV maneuvered around bushes and trees before striking the occupier "in ostrich pose," Censor.NET reported.

