1 437 5
Magyar’s Birds tracked down Russian invader hiding among bushes and trees and eliminated him. VIDEO
Fighters from the 414th UAV Brigade Magyar's Birds eliminate a Russian invader in the Pokrovsk direction of the front.
The drone's operator had been patiently tracking a Russian soldier from an "ultra-small assault group" for a long time, and UAV maneuvered around bushes and trees before striking the occupier "in ostrich pose," Censor.NET reported.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password