Wounded Russian occupier begs fellow soldier to finish him off: "So I don’t suffer, do it, like brother". VIDEO

In Donetsk region, a serviceman of Russia’s 57th Motor Rifle Brigade filmed his own injury and retreat from the battlefield together with another Russian soldier. During the assault, they came under attack from Ukrainian kamikaze drones, gave themselves first aid, and hid for a long time to avoid a second strike.

The footage shows the Russians complaining of heavy bleeding and pain. One of them, suffering from a wound, asked to be killed, Censor.NET reports.

"I’m wounded, fuck, kamikaze (drone - ed) blew us up. My arm fucking hurts. I’ve lost a sh#tload of blood, right? There’s a lot of blood, fuck, I’m going to bleed out now. I wanted to ask you one thing — so I don’t suffer… do it, like brother," the occupier says.

He was evacuated, but due to delayed assistance his leg was amputated. Already in hospital, he acknowledged catastrophic losses in his unit: "On May 20, 35 KamAZ trucks with men left. Only two returned. And everyone who came back had at least one wound."

