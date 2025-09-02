The Russian infantry suffers devastating losses in the fields and landings thanks to FPV drones and drops by pilots of the Third Army Corps.

The soldiers of the 3rd Mechanised Battalion of the 60th Mechanised Brigade demonstrate precise and efficient work, turning the occupiers into ashes. "There was an enemy infantryman - FPV arrival, and no more," reads the commentary to the video, Censor.NET reports.

