Over the past week, units of the National Guard’s Burevii brigade carried out pinpoint strikes against Russian positions in the Kupiansk sector. As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian forces targeted and destroyed enemy personnel shelters, occupiers attempting to flee the battlefield, camouflaged ammunition depots in forest belts, as well as reconnaissance and strike drones. Footage of the destruction was released on the brigade’s Telegram channel.

Coordinated action between commanders, drone operators and artillery crews ensured high effectiveness, every enemy target detected was destroyed.

