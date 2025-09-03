ENG
Soldiers of 77th Separate Airborne Brigade destroyed Russian "Grad" MLRS along with its ammunition, causing detonation. VIDEO

UAV operators of the 77th Separate Airmobile Naddniprianska Brigade destroyed a "Grad" multiple rocket launcher system of the Russian invaders along with ammunition.

This is evidenced by a video posted on the "RUBAKA" telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of a precise hit on the enemy 'Grad', the ammunition detonated, leading to its complete destruction," the pilots said.

As can be seen in the footage released, our drones first destroyed the enemy personnel manning the MLRS, after which another FPV drone hit its ammunition.

