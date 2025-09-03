ENG
National Guard troops destroyed enemy howitzer and truck. VIDEO

Special Forces of the separate Special Forces detachment "Wings of Omega" of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed an enemy howitzer and a truck using FPV drones.

The pilots of the FPV drones continue to deliver devastating strikes on the occupiers' combat positions, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9905) elimination (5734) National Guard (566)
