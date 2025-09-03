3rd SAB strike drones destroy Russian equipment, positions and personnel. VIDEO

Fighters of the FPV unit of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have released footage showing the destruction of multiple enemy targets.

As Censor.NET reports, precise drone strikes eliminated several artillery pieces with ammunition, a civilian car, communications equipment, a quad bike, a Starlink terminal, as well as enemy infantry, both in shelters and in open terrain.

The FPV drone operators demonstrated high accuracy and effectiveness. The video of their combat work was published on social media.

