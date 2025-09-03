Navy destroyed Russian boat attempting to deliver unit of airborne troops to Tendra Spit. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed another speedboat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet that was trying to deliver an airborne unit to the Tendra Spit.

In the video released, you can see how the Russian speedboat approached the shore and was disembarking the occupiers. At that moment, it was attacked by our soldiers, Censor.NET reports.

